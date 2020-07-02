To the Editor:
I applaud Olivia Anderson, Aydrien Maus, Julia Campbell and any other Hopkins High School students who organized the recent supply drive at Hopkins High School.
They looked beyond their own personal wants and needs, focused instead on how to be of service to the community, made a plan and then executed it.
By doing so they demonstrated thoughtfulness, compassion, maturity and leadership – it’s noticed and appreciated.
I challenge future Hopkins High School senior classes to rise to the example set this year and make it a tradition – by doing something to make the world a better place instead of spending their time and energy concocting a “prank.”
Jonathan Patridge
Hopkins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.