To the Editor:

I applaud Olivia Anderson, Aydrien Maus, Julia Campbell and any other Hopkins High School students who organized the recent supply drive at Hopkins High School.

They looked beyond their own personal wants and needs, focused instead on how to be of service to the community, made a plan and then executed it.

By doing so they demonstrated thoughtfulness, compassion, maturity and leadership – it’s noticed and appreciated.

I challenge future Hopkins High School senior classes to rise to the example set this year and make it a tradition – by doing something to make the world a better place instead of spending their time and energy concocting a “prank.”

Jonathan Patridge

Hopkins

