To the Editor:
I applaud the efforts of Chris LaTondresse to increase affordable housing in the west metro, highlighted in the Jan. 21article addressing the issue. With a caveat. I am a virtually forever Hopkins resident. We have done our share. All new Section 8 housing units should go up in Wayzata, Excelsior, Deephaven and Mound. Yeh, that will go over big. (Sarcasm).
Charles Horowitz
Hopkins
