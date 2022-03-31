Last week two letter writers exhorted Minnetonka citizens to pay attention, get involved and “push back” against a city initiative they deem both dangerous and wasteful. I do not share their fear of the social implications of an “equity/diversity” commission, although I agree it has the potential to be wasteful. Concerned citizens should explore the premise that would justify the commission, and the city should explain it well - including both the need and what metrics it will use to measure success.
Both groups need to be involved to achieve good government, and citizen complainers often forget their role besides just complaining. Perhaps the city has explained it well - my very quick search on its website only produced either vague or implied definitions of what problem the commission is solving.
However, for justifying expenditures and therefore your tax dollars, the city has much larger fish to fry: In the last three years revenues from general property taxes have increased by 27% ($26.4 million in 2019 to $33.5 million in 2022, according to the 2022 budget documents) and outpaced inflation by more than three times. Also notice the city share of your annual homeowner taxes has been increasing markedly compared to the county’s share.
Engaged citizens should review the city budget - at least the top-line summary. The police department budget increased 17% in three years, certainly ahead of a crime-rate increase, but probably politically popular. But inspections, the parks and environmental infrastructure - those things that maintain the city character - have increased at a much lesser rate. Surprisingly, although actual fires and medical calls have only increased like the population growth rate, the fire department budget went up 56% in three years! That’s about $1.9 million, which seems a lot more “whopping” than the $84,000 figure one letter writer decries.
So, if the two incensed letter writers are concerned about justification and accountability, and not just their political/cultural viewpoint, they should weigh the cost of these extraordinary increases by their city government. If they are not concerned, the rest of Minnetonka citizens should be. Check it out folks, your city budget is online and easily accessed.
