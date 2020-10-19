To the Editor:
I have been a resident of Plymouth since 1973, I grew up in Plymouth and raised my family here. Over the years, I paid attention to local politics, but the hustle and bustle of daily life, working, raising a family and caring for aging parents was my priority. I always just trusted that local government and our elected city council had our best interest in mind. However, over the past year, I’ve closely observed how the city and especially the City Council operates. I’ve watched how they have handled the Hollydale Golf Course issue in three closed door meetings instead of holding open meetings with concerned citizens.
I have witnessed the City Council disregard the concerns of 8,000-plus residents that signed a petition to save Hollydale, they seem to care more about the one builder that wants to destroy it. I was also very surprised to learn our mayor accepted campaign contributions from this builder. I’ve watched the council vote to approve $51 million (our tax money) to expand the Plymouth Creek Center without a referendum. I have watched our current council let the Four Season Mall sit vacant for over 10 years, perpetuating a division in our city between the east and west sides of Plymouth. Their lack of transparency and honest communication has been very disappointing. It is time for new leadership and that’s why I am supporting Paul Hillen for City Council member at-large.
I’ve known Paul for 10 years and know he has the leadership, integrity, and vision to get Plymouth back to the #1 Place to Live in America. Paul is not a lifelong bureaucrat or politician; he is a leader who wants to bring openness and common sense to city government. Paul is a 19-year resident of Plymouth, has 34 years of business experience, and will focus on what is right for the people of Plymouth and not hide behind closed doors. Plymouth needs our attention now, please join me in voting for Paul Hillen for Plymouth City Council member at-large for the future of our families.
Ann Marie Catapano
Plymouth
