To the Editor:
I am writing in support of the candidacy of Paul Hillen for City Council. I’ve had the opportunity to see Paul in action leading the effort to Preserve Hollydale and green space in Plymouth. Regardless of your sentiments on the Hollydale issue, you should know that Paul has the very best interests of Plymouth residents at heart. He passionately believes that Plymouth can and should be the “Best Place to Live in Minnesota.”
He will bring a new level of communication and transparency to the role and will challenge the council and the mayor to truly engage with the citizenry to understand our issues and our needs. He will bring a fresh perspective, strategic leadership and a passion for excellence that will serve all of us going forward.
Liz Pike
Plymouth
