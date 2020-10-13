To the Editor:
We endorse Paul Hillen for Plymouth City Council. As Plymouth residents for 20 years, we witnessed the gradual decline of infrastructure and some services. We are huge fans of term limits for any leadership position. The aversion to any change becomes the simplest position to take when this mechanism is missing.
Paul has demonstrated a willingness to listen and understand comments being presented. He has a strong community bias placing personal gains below community gains. His energy, commitment and passion make us very comfortable with Paul as a member of the Plymouth City Council.
Gary and Elaine Nelson
Plymouth
