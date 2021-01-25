To the Editor:
We as a community should work together to help people in homeless situations. We are sometimes quick to assume their situation is an effect of their actions. Especially for children, traumatic experiences hasten entry to homelessness; adverse childhood experiences tend to tremendously impact health and opportunity. People are quick to judge the homeless as unqualified for a job or as a person who has been convicted of a crime.
Homelessness in Minnesota often starts with youth. According to the Hunger and Homelessness Survey conducted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the major contributing factors to homelessness in youth are no affordable housing, poverty and domestic abuse. Out of the adults surveyed in the 2018 Minnesota Homelessness Study, 77% said that they have had multiple situations of homelessness. Fifty-two percent of the people surveyed were homeless by the time they were 24. Thirty-six percent said they were homeless by the time they were 18.
I am an ally to this cause because, although I have never experienced homelessness, people should not have to live on the streets and ask others for money. Everyone should be able to live a life in which they have a chance to succeed, whether it is being able to live life with a stable job and a family or being able to have time as a youth in which you can go to school or do an extracurricular activity. Lack of education and safe non-traumatic spaces for younger people in the homeless community can limit job choices in the future.
I think that people should make a small donation straight to homeless people or to places like STEP, the St. Louis Park Emergency Program, and The Salvation Army. In addition to donating, volunteering at youth mentorship programs like Boys & Girls Club of America teaches kids healthy habits and relationships that can prepare them for work and adult life. In conclusion, we should pay attention to homelessness and act together to narrow the homeless community.
Silas Gidden
St. Louis Park
Silas Gidden is a sixth-grade student at St. Louis Park Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.