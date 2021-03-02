To the editor:
The second coldest day of the year, and we’re sitting in our car with the window open, but we’re not as cold as Sue and Josh, as well other Eden Prairie employees, including police and fire department personnel.
That was their way of celebrating senior citizens two days before Valentine’s Day at the Eden Prairie Senior Center. In spite of the subzero temperature, we could see that everyone had a smile beneath that mask, as they delivered a bag filled with donated gifts, long-stemmed red carnations, and donuts with hot coffee.
Money Magazine consistently rates Eden Prairie as one of America’s top cities based on a number of criteria.
To that, we would add the Senior Center, as well as the police and fire departments and all their dedicated personnel.
Gary and Margie Nash
Chanhassen
