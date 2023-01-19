To the Editor:
At the Jan. 9 Robbinsdale Area Schools Business Meeting, Agenda Item 9.A. – Durham Transportation Settlement, the summary included a list with regards to “Current Performance of Durham.”
To the Editor:
At the Jan. 9 Robbinsdale Area Schools Business Meeting, Agenda Item 9.A. – Durham Transportation Settlement, the summary included a list with regards to “Current Performance of Durham.”
The list included the following:
- All routes are running and have been consistently even with the flu, COVID, and absenteeism. Backup drivers are available and being used on a daily basis.
- All athletics, activities and field trips have been covered since the school year started.
- Special education bus drivers are being added as drivers pass their license exams.
- Summer transportation for 2022 was fully covered.
As members of the RAS community using school busing, do you agree with the above assessment?
Have you looked at the potential settlement and potential contract extension agreement, that can be found in the Jan. 9 agenda packet? The agenda is at rdale.org – Discover – School Board – School Board Meeting Agendas, Packets & Minutes.
Alternatively, you can watch the recording of the Jan. 9 meeting at rdale.org – Discover – School Board – Watch School Board Meeting Webcasts. You can scroll and click on the agenda item discussion you would like the video to jump to.
If you have concerns on the statements above, or that RAS may enter into an extended contract with Durham, or the fact that RAS may have no choice in the matter, please communicate your concerns to the RAS School Board, school_board@rdale.org. This email address will find your comments or concerns into the inbox of all school board members and members of the cabinet.
NOW is the time to have your concerns addressed, once the transportation contract and terms therein are signed, RAS will be committed to Durham for district transportation for those future school years.
If you would like to participate in an independent survey, you may find that at forms.gle/2ggDYc1xGKKnvE1c7.
The next listening hour scheduled for in-person comments to the RAS School Board is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at RAS District Offices, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.