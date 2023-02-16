To the Editor:

At the time of writing this letter, there has been no promotion by the Robbinsdale School district for high school musical season. When this letter hits newsstands, the shows will be a week out from curtain, is that timely? Is that when you expect to know and have time to plan to attend?

