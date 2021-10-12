To the Editor:
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Abdihakim Ibrahim, a new candidate for the St. Louis Park School Board. Although there are only three candidates for three seats, I would encourage voters to reach out to him before he is elected.
As Ward 3 St. Louis Park City Council member, I found that some of the best ideas come from the people I represent. While Abdihakim has experience as a father with a daughter in the schools, he has also demonstrated an ability to connect with the community, especially other immigrants, encouraging them to be counted in the census, to support school referendums and to be part of National Night Out.
If we want to make sure our schools serve all of our students, we need leaders who can help us make connections to new residents. Abdihakim has the potential to help us bring new voices to the table. Please join me in voting for Abdihakim Ibrahim Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Rachel Harris
St. Louis Park
Rachel Harris represents Ward 3 on the St. Louis Park City Council. She is not running for re-election.
