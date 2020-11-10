To the Editor:

On Election Day, I was so happy to see Minnetonka residents vote YES to begin using ranked-choice voting in November 2021 for the election of mayor and two at-large City Council seats.

Since there is no longer a need for the low turnout primary election in August, we will have a much shorter fall season of campaigning, and our city leaders will be elected with more than 50% of the vote.

Now the real work begins. Our community deserves to have City Council elections with good candidates to choose from and lots of voters. While a better process can encourage these things, it’s the people of Minnetonka who will make it happen.

First, I have full confidence in our City Council and city staff to implement ranked-choice voting. They have been highly engaged on this issue for over a year, and our city staff has done a flawless job managing three major elections this year in the midst of a pandemic. A single city election day in November 2021 will be comparatively easier.

Second, there are many ranked -choice voting supporters and community groups who are well-suited to assist city staff with voter education. I hope they will find a role in this important process.

Third, everyone in our community has an opportunity to become more engaged next year. Around 90% of Minnetonka voters participated in the recent General Election, but our City Council elections rarely exceed 20% turnout. We can do better! And increased turnout becomes more likely when voters have more choices. So, if you’ve ever considered running for City Council, or know a person who should, 2021 is a great year to do it!

Barb Westmoreland

Minnetonka

