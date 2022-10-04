Clark Gregor is running as an At-Large candidate for the Plymouth City Council. He and his wife, Jennifer, grew up in Plymouth and Wayzata and attended Wayzata schools. After college, persuaded that there is no better place to live, to work, to raise a family, and to engage in building a safe, vibrant, inclusive community, Clark and his family made Plymouth their home.
Since then, they have been actively engaged in varied and multiple neighborhood, school, church, scout and community service activities.
Clark’s engagement with building a strong community includes creating the Plymouth Environmental Academy, leadership of the Plymouth Environmental Quality Committee, and service on the Plymouth Planning Commission and Charter Commission. These experiences and his engagement with his Plymouth neighborhood, Hennepin County, Leadership Twin Cities, and the local business community have put him closely in touch with what makes communities tick.
Clark is a seasoned, respectful and collaborative leader eager to listen to multiple perspectives, committed to transparency, and ready to take the next step in helping our community become the best version of itself. I encourage you to learn more at clarkforPlymouth.com and to vote for Clark on Nov. 8.
