To the Editor:
No one can honestly argue that Gov. Tim Walz’s shuttering of Minnesota businesses has been anything other than arbitrary and discriminatory. Major retailers in the state are “allowed” to be open, filled with customers, and selling products that many small, local businesses could easily and safely be selling to their customers, now former customers.
With hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans newly unemployed and a nation headed toward depression-level unemployment levels, we cannot afford to continue quarantining the healthy.
Allow business owners to figure out how to provide their services to their customers. Customers can figure out how much risk they wish to assume. The risk spectrum in America is always wide. Some people live in total fear, others are fearless. Most Americans find themselves near the middle.
Thankfully, Minnesota’s health care system has not been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 virus thus achieving one of Gov. Walz’s stated goals at the outset of his business closure orders. In fact, health care workers are now counted among the newly unemployed. It’s time to reopen Minnesota.
Perry Nouis
Plymouth
