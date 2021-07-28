To the Editor:
We just observed the second anniversary of the eruption at the July 15, 2019, St. Louis Park City Council meeting regarding the pledge to the flag.
Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan wrote a letter to the editor, published July 25, 2019, criticizing the council’s decision to refrain from reciting the pledge. I responded in these pages (see Aug. 8, 2019, and July 16, 2020, editions), inviting the chairwoman to use her influence to revise the pledge, making it a pledge of allegiance to the Constitution rather than to the flag. There’s been no response from the chairwoman thus far.
Perhaps the reason for no response is that the chairwoman is no longer a resident of St. Louis Park and thus no longer a reader of this newspaper. Is she residing in southern Minnesota, to be with her husband, Jim Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota’s First District in the U.S. Congress? If any readers know the whereabouts of the chairwoman, would they kindly respond in this letter?
I still invite the chairwoman to respond to my letters of 2019 and 2020. But, perhaps more importantly, she could invite Rep. Hagedorn to join with St. Louis Park’s Congressional representative, Rep. Ilhan Omar, to revise the 1942 law establishing the pledge to the flag as America’s official pledge. The two could co-sponsor a bill making a pledge to the Constitution, instead, America’s official pledge. Thus, the pledge would be brought in line with the Constitution’s mandate (see Article 6, paragraph 3) that all officeholders take an oath to defend the Constitution. And what more important officeholders are there than all of America’s citizens?
Steve Hallfin, a St. Louis Park City Council member in 2019, pointed out during the eruption that when he enlisted in the military, he pledged to defend the Constitution – nowhere was the flag mentioned in his military induction pledge. If a pledge to defend the Constitution is good enough for military members, then it’s certainly good enough for the rest of us citizens.
I hope Chairwoman Carnahan outlines her plans in these pages in the near future.
David N. Pedersen
St. Louis Park
