To the Editor:
Representative Ginny Klevorn shows up! In 2016, according to House Minority Leader Paul Thissen, Ginny Klevorn was one of the top three candidates for door-knocking in the state of Minnesota. In 2016, Star Tribune columnist J. Patrick Coolican stated that, “Ginny Klevorn engages in real conversations to find out what issues are important to constituents. She takes notes by hand to remember key issues.” Coolican stated that at one door, “A no-nonsense New York transplant answered his door with a blunt question: ‘Are you a donkey or an elephant?’ Cheerily, without a hint of irony, Klevorn replied, “I’m a human.”
Since the advent of COVID, Ginny has reached out to her constituents with ‘Driveway Chats’ throughout District 44A. I hosted one. Each person had the opportunity to describe their most important concerns. Health care was a common theme, as well as the environment, mental health issues and the lack of counselors in our schools. Also, respect for Black, Brown, Indigenous people, and members of LGBT community needs more work. There was also talk of the negativity in public discourse and the inability for legislation to get passed.
Ginny explained her philosophy of getting work accomplished in a divided legislature. In order to get a bill passed, it requires forming relationships with other Democrats and Republicans within “The House” and within the “Senate.” Ginny finds people within the house to co-sponsor her legislation. She must then convince a senator to sponsor her legislation.
An effective collaboration was working with Sen. Paul Anderson to acquire bonding funds for the Plymouth Creek Center. By working together, Klevorn and Anderson were able to achieve acceptance from the governor’s team to include the Plymouth Creek Center in their bonding priorities. Together, they were able to deliver $5 million for the citizens of Plymouth.
Ginny has worked on passing the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, special education funding, assisted living licensure and protections, UM Forever Green Funding, and statewide business property levy reduction.
Your voice matters! Ginny will listen!
Vote for Ginny!
Jeanne Thompson
Plymouth
