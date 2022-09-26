To the editor:
I am coming to the end of a subscription to the Sun Sailor, which I took out after spending time in Hopkins due to the passing of my brother, Tom, in September 2021.
I want to share how growing up in Hopkins gave me a good foundation and a sense of independence as a child, which carried me through many changes as
I am now 72 years old.
Specifically, I had walking access to the library, the dentist, eye doctor’s office, drugstore and the Hobby Shop whose title didn’t begin to describe the world of spices, cotton calico fabric, Christmas decorations, doll houses and furnishings, and many other interesting items. There was Larson’s Shoes, Nygren’s Women’s Clothing, a grocery and hardware store, a jewelry store and a beauty shop all with good quality goods and services.
St. Joseph’s Church and School, South Junior High and Hopkins High School from which I graduated were all easily accessible to me and gave me a good education. As a child I could go into the church and sit in a pew and talk to Jesus which comforted me.
Walking out to Shady Oak Lake was a long trip my friends and I sometimes made.
In the other direction, there was the beautiful movie theater.
Right on Main Street I could catch the bus to Minneapolis and to Dayton’s.
Walking all around Hopkins for so many years, I also enjoyed the uniqueness of the houses and well-kept yards and gardens.
One of the things Hopkins didn’t have when I lived there was the art center. So, I’ve learned about this wonderful addition from reading the Sun Sailor. I would have spent a lot of my time there and enjoyed all the street art and events as well as Music in the Park.
Thank you to all who care about, and work, to keep Hopkins going in a good direction to provide a quality of life for its people.
Kathy Milbert Brantner
Duluth
