Eden Prairie Schools is a top-performing school district. As an elected member of the Eden Prairie School Board from 2012-2015, and an appointed member in 2019 and 2021, I can’t emphasize enough how a change in our school board’s philosophy could take our schools in a direction other than what has produced our success. With five of seven seats up for re-election this fall, it’s critically important we elect board members who will continue to place high expectations for student achievement on district staff, demand proven methods, and maximize taxpayer dollars.
For the four four-year term seats, I am supporting Debjyoti Dwivedy, Aaron Casper, Steve Bartz and Abby Libsack. Debjyoti Dwivedy, “DD,” is a current board member who I had the privilege of serving with in 2021. DD is a first-generation American who after completing graduate studies in computer engineering at North Dakota State University chose Eden Prairie as his home. His love of our country, desire to serve, and appreciation of quality education is inspiring. DD brings a unique perspective to the board and supports what has worked. DD is an asset to the board we don’t want to lose.
Aaron Casper and Steve Bartz are two other current board members I served with in 2021 who I also enthusiastically support. Aaron and Steve are 20-plus year Eden Prairie residents who are strong family men, ethical leaders, and active volunteers in the community and their church. They thoughtfully consider the issues and respect the community they serve. Aaron is currently the board’s vice chair and Steve is the treasurer.
Abby Libsack is my pick for the fourth four-year term seat. For the fifth seat, a two-year term, I will be voting for Dennis Stubbs.
Please vote Dwivedy, Casper, Bartz, Libsack and Stubbs on November 8th!
