To the editor:

Eden Prairie Schools is a top-performing school district. As an elected member of the Eden Prairie School Board from 2012-2015, and an appointed member in 2019 and 2021, I can’t emphasize enough how a change in our school board’s philosophy could take our schools in a direction other than what has produced our success. With five of seven seats up for re-election this fall, it’s critically important we elect board members who will continue to place high expectations for student achievement on district staff, demand proven methods, and maximize taxpayer dollars.

