It was October 26, 2022, when the doorbell rang at 1:16 am. Aroused from a sound sleep, my first reaction was muted, as I was not initially sure it was not just a dream. Rising from our bed, I went downstairs and looked out the front window and saw, much to my surprise, a prowler running alongside of my wife’s car, which was parked in our driveway. My initial reaction continued to be “disbelief,” and I then went back to bed, got up twice more to check the front and back of our home, and then finally retired for the evening.
The next morning, I discussed this incident with my wife, and she wondered why I didn’t call the Plymouth Police, and my response was that I thought it might just be a belated Halloween prank, but agreed to go to the police station and report the incident, which I did on Thursday. Here I encountered “community service excellence” in action.
Officer Johnson escorted me to an interrogation room, attentively listened to my story and offered me a multitude of preventative measures to ensure the safety of my family and myself:
1. Always and absolutely call the police when you experience any situation out of the norm.
2. If you live on a cul-de-sac (which we do), you are especially vulnerable to a home invasion, because of the absence of ongoing vehicle traffic.
3. Keep outside lights on all night, which makes it much easier to spot intruders.
4. Keep your vehicles locked, whether they are inside or outside of your garage.
5. Take your garage door opener inside your home when you park your vehicle.
6. Leave your glove box open, as well as your center console, when you park your vehicle, so that an intruder can see that there is no easy access to your home via your house keys or garage door opener.
7. Never, ever leave your purse or wallet in your car.
8. Keep your garage door shut and locked at all times.
Thank you, Officer Johnson for your wise counsel and superb advice on how to combat home owner vulnerabilities with respect to crime and home invasions. Robberies are up in Plymouth for the year 2022, so a few words to the wise should be both helpful and sufficient.
