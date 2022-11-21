To the editor:

It was October 26, 2022, when the doorbell rang at 1:16 am. Aroused from a sound sleep, my first reaction was muted, as I was not initially sure it was not just a dream. Rising from our bed, I went downstairs and looked out the front window and saw, much to my surprise, a prowler running alongside of my wife’s car, which was parked in our driveway. My initial reaction continued to be “disbelief,” and I then went back to bed, got up twice more to check the front and back of our home, and then finally retired for the evening.

