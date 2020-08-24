letter envelope

To the Editor:

The recent primary election is one for the record books. The Star Tribune noted that a higher percentage of voters cast ballots this year than any since the 1994 open governor’s race. Minnesotans are tuned in to a wide range of issues and most of us are worried about the health of our families.

In my household of four voters, these are our priorities as we discuss candidates: 1) Is the candidate committed to policies based in science and fact-based logic? 2) Is the candidate committed to a balanced approach of addressing crime and safety? To us this means standing up to the NRA to seek reasonable gun safety legislation, and to being thoughtful about much-needed police reform. 3) Does the candidate have a sense of empathy that helps them understand the needs and concerns of ALL the voters they may represent, not only those who look just like them?

Primary season is over – let’s all dig in and make sure we know which candidates truly represent our values!

Michele Pasko

Minnetonka

