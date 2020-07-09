To the Editor:
My husband and I just received our absentee ballots. It was a smooth process. I suggest you use the following website: hennepin.us/votebymail. It is quite user friendly. You can choose to apply online or complete an absentee ballot application paper ballot.
You can also choose to receive ballots for both the Aug. 11 and Nov. 3 elections. You will need to provide your driver’s license number, state ID card number or the last four digits of your Social Security card. I suggest when you fill in your name that you double check how you spell your name. My husband goes by his name Steve, but on his license he uses Steven.
If you choose to mail your application, the address is located at the top of the instructions page. If you would like to track the status of your absentee ballot return to the hennepin.us/votebymail site. Slide to the top of the page. Then scroll down and click on Check Absentee Ballot Status for state or federal elections.
We were able to track when our applications were received and when they were mailed out to us. Later, we will be able to track when our filled-in ballots are received.
It is a comfort to know that our ballots will be counted.
Jeanne Thompson
Plymouth
