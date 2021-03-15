To the Editor:

I read in interest Seth Rowe’s article about St. Louis Park School District plans to expand its gifted and talented program to all students. As a B+ student in high school and college who had a very successful career in the medical device field, it has always been difficult for me to relate to this type of advanced learning. While expanding is an admirable goal, I could not decide from information reported whether expansion would benefit all students or increase the already wide achievement gap.

Frank Freedman

St. Louis Park

