We love living next to Excelsior for the events and small town atmosphere; however, we are very disappointed with the city’s use of lighting for the Commons ball field. We are Greenwood residents living across the bay from Excelsior Commons where the orientation of the Commons flood lights are aimed directly at our homes. Picture a Mack truck parked outside your living room and bedroom with its high beams on every night starting before dusk up until about 10 p.m.
Most communities, including Greenwood, have ordinances forbidding night lights to interfere with neighbors night vision or be oriented at neighbors. My understanding is that Excelsior has such an ordinance as well. Looking at the Excelsior homes around the Commons area, the city has certainly made sure there are no blinding flood lights aimed at these Excelsior homes. Then why does the City of Excelsior feel it’s okay to flood neighboring Greenwood, Tonka Bay and Shorewood with their Commons lights? Ask anyone on a summer night boating to Excelsior, from any line-of-sight to the Commons from the lake, and they will tell you the Commons lights are blinding high beams seen as far away as Wayzata Bay and the North Shore.
Mayor Todd Carlson has provided a temporary and partial winter solution in the past by delaying the lights start time in order to minimize their effect on the winter sunset for my neighbors, for this we are grateful. But in this time of minimizing our carbon footprint and nationwide “Dark Sky” initiatives, it only makes sense for Excelsior to reduce the intensity and adjust the orientation downward of their Commons lights, as well as consider turning them off when the ball field is not in use or before the 9 p.m. curfew siren. No one should have to tolerate their neighbor beaming high intensity lights into their home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.