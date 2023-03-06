To the Editor:

We love living next to Excelsior for the events and small town atmosphere; however, we are very disappointed with the city’s use of lighting for the Commons ball field. We are Greenwood residents living across the bay from Excelsior Commons where the orientation of the Commons flood lights are aimed directly at our homes. Picture a Mack truck parked outside your living room and bedroom with its high beams on every night starting before dusk up until about 10 p.m.

