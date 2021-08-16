To the Editor:
Our Lake Minnetonka gives so much benefit to Excelsior in so many ways. And then as if to remind us of its power, our lake sometimes takes life away. On July 1, 2021, there was a tragic accident from a drowning of a young man on our shores in Excelsior.
Of course, any topic that pertains to death necessitates a delicate and deliberate discussion. And this correspondence will be no different. My most sincere thoughts and well wishes goes out to the family and friends. Sincerities include those that attempted to rescue and for those beachcombers, both civilians and law enforcement alike, that observed and felt the full impact of the life lost.
Lake Minnetonka defines who we are, period. The open and refreshingly rare spaces can be enjoyed by everyone no matter the social economic background. There is an unspoken covenant between the lake and Excelsior. Unlike other resident/business relationships, there must be an unequivocal, unilateral deference and respect toward our lake.
City hall discussions included dialogue from the determined rescuers, witnesses, citizens, police and Excelsior council members. Themes of angst to helplessness to safety strategies were addressed. The hope of revisiting the budget for lifeguards stationed at the beach should be an agenda item before the next spring swim season.
Here’s the crux, even by the best of human intentions to provide safety precautions, there can be no complete remedy. Because when we are dealing with nature, all bets are off. Life is fragile. Anything can happen to anyone at any time. Still, we need to keep striving for progress. One more idea to implement would be to offer free swimming lessons, no matter what age or level of swimming proficiency. There are plenty of facilities in our area that could be reimbursed for such action. We are the State of 10,000 lakes. We are a lake town. The swim instruction seems to me a natural prerequisite. Budgeting for free swim lessons on a mass scale is money well spent in order to enjoy the lake in a healthy and safe manner for all.
Peter J. Hartwich
Excelsior
