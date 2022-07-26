The Excelsior City Council along with the commissions are considering four additional commercial projects. Two are in our Historic Downtown District (the Heritage Preservation Commission is involved; the Parks and Recreation Commission should be). The third structure is 150 feet away from the district. The fourth is located at 690 Excelsior Boulevard (the Planning Commission is involved in all the properties). Allowing for a degree of merit to the projects, there are minimal benefits. However, considering the mass and scale, plus the congestion, the equation does not equal a fair exchange for Excelsior residents. Even if one of the four become approved as is now presented by the applicants, the point of no return will have happened. From whatever camp you are in, Excelsior will be transformed forever.
We are living in the 21st century. Of course, change is inevitable. Excelsior is not existing in a vacuum. Absorb, adjust, and accommodate are key factors that have characterized Excelsior since 1853. As much as word gets around that we want to maintain the small-town flavor, the trend states otherwise. One can eyeball the difference in our residential domain. Please do not mistake this correspondence as trying move the clock back as if we are living in the cave days. That mindset would be ignorant and short-sighted. Still, neither does the current excessive building behaviors have to be set in stone. The current economic rationale from developers is that costs are so exorbitant that in order to turn a profit, mass, scale and density must be exceedingly increased.
Nope, not buying into that argument. The profit margin does not have to be at such a premium. Hmmm, is our quality of life better should any of these recent proposals, in their current state, be approved? Can one place a price tag on the precious experiences we enjoy now in Excelsior? I would like the city officials to deny the projects. To direct the applicants to return to the drawing board to achieve smaller scale with less negative impact to our community. Let’s progress back to basics.
