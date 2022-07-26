To the editor:

The Excelsior City Council along with the commissions are considering four additional commercial projects. Two are in our Historic Downtown District (the Heritage Preservation Commission is involved; the Parks and Recreation Commission should be). The third structure is 150 feet away from the district. The fourth is located at 690 Excelsior Boulevard (the Planning Commission is involved in all the properties). Allowing for a degree of merit to the projects, there are minimal benefits. However, considering the mass and scale, plus the congestion, the equation does not equal a fair exchange for Excelsior residents. Even if one of the four become approved as is now presented by the applicants, the point of no return will have happened. From whatever camp you are in, Excelsior will be transformed forever.

