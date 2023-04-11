It costs more to care for the homeless than it does to actually house them. That is a scary thought, and that is why I am writing to ask Minnesota citizens to support current legislation at the state capitol called Bring it Home Minnesota. This legislation would create and fund a new rental assistance program – administered by the state – to help lower-income households that spend more than 30% of their annual income on market rate rent.
Housing vouchers already exist, but the wait is long for people to receive them because there just are not enough available. Only an estimated 1 in 4 households that apply receive a federal voucher. Passing this legislation could provide affordable housing for many Minnesota households. These funds are not just for those in the labor force, but also for the disabled in need as well as seniors on limited fixed incomes.
This legislation is supported by Governor Walz as well as Lieutenant Governor Flanagan and the House leader Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) and the Senate leader Kari Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis). The House committee chairman Rep. Michael Howard (DFL-Richfield) actually introduced the bill and the Senate chairperson Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville) also supports the bill.
The people of Plymouth can be proud because they have supported the creation of one such affordable housing project called Cranberry Ridge on Highway 55 under the direction of Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative. Because of it, 45 families now have a chance live in affordable housing and provide a safe environment for their children.
I would encourage you to contact your local representative and senator and encourage them to support this bill. We all know there is a state surplus and some of those funds should be used to increase rent assistance for low-income individuals and families. Affordable housing remains out of reach for too many Minnesotans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.