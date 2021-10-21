To the Editor:
As the Ward 3 St. Louis Park City Council race has unfolded, the clear choice to best represent the ward is Saul Eugene.
A voice that I don’t feel is well represented in local city government is renters. The most common reason given for why? That they’re not as invested in the community as homeowners. While I find that assertion to be silly, I have to remember that it’s often an assertion made by people who have been removed from the rental market for decades. If you haven’t struggled to get a landlord to fix a broken appliance for weeks, or dealt with invasive background checks by someone who would never consent to you learning about their own record of building upkeep, it’s hard to imagine how that feels.
Saul Eugene is running for St. Louis Park City Council only months removed from being a renter himself, which is why I wasn’t surprised to see he’s the only candidate in the race talking about renter protections. I think back to my time living in a property owned by a hedge fund conglomerate and how his proposed staff tenant lawyer would have helped us navigate the intentionally confusing bureaucracy of rental agreements.
Saul’s proposal for a landlord registry would be a game changer – allowing prospective tenants to learn about the record and reputation of the landlord they’re negotiating with. By making it easier to research landlords, there will be more public pressure to provide better service and timely repairs to their tenants – a long overdue shift in the rental power dynamic.
In addition, Saul’s platform also includes strong environmental and social justice commitments, an increase in municipal minimum wage and support for the continuation of the Connect the Park program to provide better connections for non-motorized transportation. And while each candidate has committed themselves as a champion to affordable housing, Saul is the only candidate to acknowledge that renting will be a major part of achieving that goal.
Saul Eugene is a future-looking candidate that Ward 3 needs, and I’m excited to vote for him.
Matt Eckholm
St. Louis Park
