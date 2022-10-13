I am writing to support Jeff Parkhill for Wayzata City Council.
Jeff now serves as the chairman of the Wayzata Planning Commission and has led balanced and fair decisions. Both Jeff and the commission are known for putting residents and neighbors first – above all else. In fact, Jeff has often stated that his highest goal is to do what is right for Wayzata long-term. I have noticed that planning meetings can be long especially when there is a public hearing because it seems that he and the group take great care in hearing from the community.
I have known Jeff for the past five years, and, in that time, I have been struck by his dedication to the Wayzata community. He has been heavily involved, working to help Wayzata hold on to the past amidst development pressure. In addition to the planning commission, Jeff is serving on the Zoning Study Task Force and the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Study, two important projects that will chart our future. Jeff is the right guy to represent Wayzata on our city council. He is highly respected by his peers and takes a common-sense approach to problem solving.
Importantly in the present day, Jeff is a non-partisan candidate. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, Jeff exemplifies what it means to be a steward of the community. As a former U.S. Senator for the great state of Minnesota and as a former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Commission, I would trust Jeff to protect Wayzata as a city councilman and I know that he is extremely qualified to do so.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.