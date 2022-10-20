We moved to Wayzata in autumn of 2016. It was a bit daunting for us, as the community seemed tightly knit with people who had all known each other for years. Molly MacDonald was one of the first people to make us feel entirely welcome. Over the past six years we have come to know her quite well, mostly through visits to the charming boutique she so skillfully owns and operates. More often than not, our visits were, and still are, merely to chat with Molly, and not to buy. And no matter, she’s always gracious and kind, smart and funny, inquisitive and insightful. These are all qualities one would wish for in a city council member. It is very clear to us that she cares deeply for this community and, more importantly, for the individuals and families who live here.
We support Molly’s priorities for Wayzata. Safety and security for both our residents and our visitors. Preservation of the priceless asset that is Lake Minnetonka. Growth in our community that will cherish and preserve the past while paving the way for a future that will serve the entire community.
Make no mistake about it, a community as holistically appealing as Wayzata will always be sought out by developers, entrepreneurs, restaurateurs and the like. Change is inevitable. Growth is inevitable. The only question is how it will happen. The pace of change is not the issue. Slow growth, if poorly conceived and executed will do Wayzata no good. On the other hand, rapid growth, regardless of how well done, will be disruptive and disconcerting to many. The challenge is to find the sweet spot that balances broad community benefit and rapidity of change. This will take an unusual mix of sentimentality and pragmatism, vision and attention to detail, graciousness to listen and courage to make difficult decisions. These are all qualities possessed by Molly, and that is why we are honored to support her for the position of Wayzata city councilperson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.