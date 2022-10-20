To the editor:

We moved to Wayzata in autumn of 2016. It was a bit daunting for us, as the community seemed tightly knit with people who had all known each other for years. Molly MacDonald was one of the first people to make us feel entirely welcome. Over the past six years we have come to know her quite well, mostly through visits to the charming boutique she so skillfully owns and operates. More often than not, our visits were, and still are, merely to chat with Molly, and not to buy. And no matter, she’s always gracious and kind, smart and funny, inquisitive and insightful. These are all qualities one would wish for in a city council member. It is very clear to us that she cares deeply for this community and, more importantly, for the individuals and families who live here.

