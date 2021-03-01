To the Editor:
Every year when the Minnesota House and Senate are in session, I invest more energy in my hopefulness that a Minnesota End-of-Life Option Act can gain more momentum.
As of Feb. 22, the act was introduced in both chambers; the House file is HF1358 and the Senate file is SF1352. They would authorize the practice of medical aid in dying. That would require many committee hearings, negotiations across the aisle and enormous patience. Legislation action would give access to medical aid in dying for an adult with a terminal illness and a thoughtful desire to end his/her life when death is imminent (within six months). The qualifications of the bill address concerns such as the soundness of the patient’s mind and the ability to take the medication oneself. Nine states and the District of Columbia now have such legislation. But access to a peaceful death should not depend on where one lives.
As a longtime advocate for this option and now 83 years old, I still have my own work to do. Inviting someone into a conversation of listening and sharing experiences is a respectful strategy that can soften hearts and minds. Such encounters can be very short or lingering. They can be with long-term friends or someone in the grocery store who asks about the button I’m wearing. Some storytelling can be more difficult than others, but all are educational.
Some day, we will acknowledge and legitimize the option of a peaceful dying that is available along with other compassionate alternatives like hospice care. May it be sooner rather than later.
Darlene White
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.