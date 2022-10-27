I am a 79-year-old retiree, a husband, father and grandfather worried about our democracy.
Whether one is Black, brown, or white; indigenous, immigrant, or a third-generation Minnesotan, no matter our race, income or zip code, we all deserve an attorney general who represents all Minnesotans.
I grew up in Minnesota and worked as a public servant until 1988. I left for 20 years to work for state governments in Texas and Rhode Island.
I have observed the critical role of the attorney general in three states. I have witnessed the good and the bad. I have seen elected officials whose only loyalty was to the rich, the powerful and themselves.
Keith Ellison has demonstrated his commitment to protecting our state’s interests, the interests of all Minnesotans – protecting us from unscrupulous landlords, corporate profiteers, polluters, bad policing, illegal guns and men who want to control women’s health care. Keith has continually pursued fair and effective criminal justice for a Minnesota safe for us all.
Keith’s opponent lacks courtroom experience. He does not understand the actual role of county attorneys – prosecuting crime. Schultz’s MAGA-style extremist “dog whistle” fear-based tactics do not clarify his own policies. This hedge fund lawyer considers consumer protection to be “harassment.” Schultz would certainly represent the wealthy few.
Keith Ellison is an attorney general who understands his job. He is a lawyer who represents all of us.
I voted for Keith Ellison. I urge you to do the same!
