Election season is upon us! And the usual comments are surfacing:
“I don’t have time to vote”
Early in-person voting opened on Friday, Sept. 23r in most communities and continues right up to Nov. 7. Absentee ballots can be requested on-line or via paper application (mnvotes.org) up until Oct. 18 to provide the option of voting from home. And Minnesotans have the option of registering to vote on Election Day Nov. *. With all these options and five weeks, you can make time to vote.
“I don’t know where to vote”
Redistricting has shifted some district lines and altered some assigned voting precincts. Visit mnvotes.org to locate your precinct and voting place. It takes less than two minutes.
“I don’t know who is on the ballot”
Granted it’s not a presidential election year, but it’s a BIG year for Minnesotans. Every state senator and state representative are up for re-election as is our governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, and local county, city council and school board candidates. For a personalized sample ballot, visit mnvotes.org. Information on the candidates and their positions can be found in recorded League of Women Voter candidate forums (Visit lwvwpa.org) as well as the local newspaper.
“Why should I bother to vote”
Taxes, education, crime, healthcare, transportation, environmental issues… Each of these issues impacts your daily life. Who do you want to drive decision-making on these key issues?
“Politics is nasty, and I don’t want anything to do with it”
Democracy is a messy process but one that does not require mudslinging. Educate yourself on the issues and the candidates and ignore the noise. Your vote supports the democratic process.
