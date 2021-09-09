To the Editor:
Mariam Siddiqui will deliver the change we so desperately need in the Wayzata School District.
Siddiqui wears numerous hats. She’s a passionate orofacial pain and dental sleep apnea provider, a wife to a front-line physician during the pandemic, a mother of a Wayzata alumnus on her way to university this fall, and an empathetic nature-loving role model to many of us.
I have known Siddiqui for a decade and can vouch for her passion and sincerity. She lost her 6-year-old daughter to cancer in 2015 and since then I have seen nothing but strength and determination in whatever she sets her mind to. She’s an avid spokesperson for mental health and human rights. She’s passionate about our children and their educational individual needs, whatever those may be.
Siddiqui is what Wayzata needs for a holistic and collaborative approach to education, student wellbeing and inclusivity amongst staff.
Vote for Mariam. Early voting begins soon.
Huma Yusuf
Plymouth
