To the Editor:
As a Minnetonka resident for over four decades, I am proud to support John Kuhl in his bid to become our new mayor. Not only do I live in Minnetonka, but my family-owned business is headquartered here, and my children went to Hopkins Public Schools.
This election is critical. As Minnetonka moves to hire a new city manager, increase affordable housing stock, integrate diversity and equity into city business, and balance environmental and recreational needs, we need an inspirational, innovative, and collaborative leader.
I hired John Kuhl over fifteen years ago to work for The Moscoe Group. His demonstrated leadership skills, ability to think creatively, and willingness to work collaboratively have proven key to building a tremendously successful business portfolio. Also, due to changes in the retail industry, John has helped companies transform to maintain their competitiveness in the age of a global pandemic and green initiatives, while keeping costs down. Finally, he works diligently to make sure the Moscoe Group is a workplace that integrates diverse perspectives and implements equitable policies for all our employees.
He gives backs to his community in a variety of ways. He worked to increase STEM programming and funding at the Minneapolis Jewish Day school, serves as a director on the Hopkins School Board, and even coaches his children’s sports teams.
I know that John will bring the same kind of transformational leadership style to our city. As we become more diverse, we need a mayor who is accessible and will listen to all residents, business owners, and visitors to Minnetonka. He knows how to take good things and make them great, and he will do that as our new mayor.
Tom Moscoe
Minnetonka
