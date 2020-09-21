To the Editor:
This current election cycles finds us in a time of unprecedented challenge. Regardless of the duration of the coronavirus, the impact of the pandemic will be felt for years to come. We need an experienced proven leader to represent the interests of the citizens of District 6 on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners and we are confident that Chris LaTondresse is that leader.
Chris has already exercised his valuable skills serving as vice chair of the Hopkins School Board navigating the school district through the ever-changing dynamics of this sudden and unexpected crisis. School district leaders were already taxed with budgets stretched beyond the demands required of them in normal circumstances, but Chris’s level-headed wisdom contributed to stabilizing the school district’s $100 million budget while identifying and meeting the unique needs that surfaced as a result of this crisis.
Chris is engaged in the community, proactively seeks out the diverse voices of community members and pursues solutions that not only meet the immediate needs but are sustainable and promote a better future for all.
In addition to bringing this extremely relevant local public service experience, he served in the Obama administration influencing good governance to serve the people on a national scale. That experience positions him as the best candidate to serve Minnesota’s largest local government.
We need a local leader that can unite the people of District 6 around the difficult decisions that will face our Hennepin County Board of Commissioners in this term. We need a person of integrity we can trust through the current crisis with the foresight to plan and prepare for stronger tomorrows. We need Chris LaTondresse to serve as our District 6 Hennepin County Commissioner.
Greg and Michele Birgy
Hopkins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.