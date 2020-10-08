To the Editor:
I want to urge my fellow voters to elect Cathy Iverson to the Wayzata City Council. As a member of the Wayzata Planning Commission, Iverson for years has been a fierce advocate for our neighbors and the environment, demanding that developers obey our city code and regulations, which she has taken the time to learn intimately.
I served on the Wayzata Planning Commission for many years with Iverson and was very impressed by her diligence and thoughtful approach to every application. Iverson has worked very hard trying to preserve Wayzata’s old charm from out-of-control development. We need Iverson on the City Council to make sure that our neighborhoods are protected from further encroachment. After all, how many more luxury condos and office buildings do we need?
When Johanna McCarthy moves to the mayor’s chair, the City Council could become an all-boys club again. We need Iverson’s strong voice on the council, advocating for families, trees, clean air and water, quaint and judicious development and fiscal responsibility.
M. Graciela Gonzalez
Wayzata
