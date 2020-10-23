To the Editor:
Two impressive candidates, Caitlin Cahill for Minnesota House District 33A and Gretchen Piper for Minnesota Senate District 33, are running to bring much needed non-partisan leadership to our stalled Minnesota government. We need fresh representatives who will listen to constituents, weigh the options and then vote for what’s good for their districts, rather than voting straight party line.
Piper wants to push past the political and ideological divide. So do I. It will be refreshing to send to St. Paul someone who seeks to unite rather than to divide, a voice willing to negotiate compromises and that will serve the common good for her district. Piper will work for excellence in education, improvement in diminishing water quality, to strengthen workforce development and to find workable health care solutions.
A small business owner, Cahill serves on the Maple Plain City Council and has worked in our public schools, where she is well-respected. She wants to heal the rancorous divide that inhibits progress in our Legislature. She believes good governance requires open dialogue and a willingness to negotiate. Cahill is well-informed and capable. She wants to see her district’s communities prosper and supports our public schools, local business development, infrastructure investment, a healthy environment and inclusive health care.
This year I am voting to bring fresh perspectives to St. Paul, two strong candidates committed to reach across the aisle and to restore respectful governance in St. Paul.
Barbara Nellermoe
Wayzata
