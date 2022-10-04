I just read the APG opinion piece (“Clear differences seen in Secretary of State race”, Page 4, Sept. 29, Sun Sailor) on the secretary of state race. I was appalled. With our democracy being threatened, this is no time for both sidesism. There are NO legitimate concerns about fairness in Minnesota’s elections at all. The board should not pander to this conspiracy.
It is based on a lie and an attempted seditious coup on Jan 6. Our democracy and elections are in danger because of conspiracists like Kim Crockett, who promote this lie. This editorial board is legitimizing this lie. It is a threat to our very democracy and elections. Crockett’s denial of the Biden victory, and her assertion that Minnesota’s election was rigged should disqualify her in any rational editorial board’s opinion. At the very least, these facts should have been mentioned.
Also, the board says they agree felons should not be able to vote until probation is complete. Crockett says they should apologize and atone until they can vote after probation. I ask, why are voting rights taken away in the first place? Felons are already paying a price in jail and many do apologize. Or, why can’t our system have a way for felons to regain voting rights in prison? This could help felons start to become part of a free society when their term is up. Voting in Minnesota is the most fair and easy in our country thanks to great Minnesota secretaries of state Steve Simon, Mark Ritchie, and Joan Growe.
