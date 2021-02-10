To the editor:
It has been nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed the world.
Over those many months, we have all learned some very important lessons. Hundreds of our residents have put their lives on the line as essential workers, and many in our community have experienced unimaginable loss.
To those who are struggling, please know your community is here for you and resources are available at edenprairie.org/Coronavirus.
If you’re looking for ways to help those in need this winter, I highly recommend Eden Prairie PROP’s annual Empty Bowls fundraising event, which is taking place Feb. 22-27.
To participate, you can create a bowl to donate, enjoy a bowl of soup from an Eden Prairie restaurant, attend a virtual benefit concert featuring great local artists, or play a round of virtual bingo.
For more information and to register, visit propfood.org.
We can all do our part in bringing this pandemic under control by continuing to follow basic health and safety guidelines, such as wearing masks and physical distancing. These simple actions are making it possible for businesses and restaurants to gradually reopen, our kids to go back to school in person and plans to be made for spring and summer activities. I also encourage you to follow the advice of medical professionals and the Minnesota Department of Health when it’s your turn to consider vaccination.
Last month, the city conducted a community survey about the COVID-19 vaccination. Among the 2,450 people who responded, 75% indicated they planned to be vaccinated as soon as possible, with 3% already having been vaccinated and another 5% needing a little more time or information about the vaccine.
I want to personally thank those who participated in the survey, as it will help us partner with Hennepin County Public Health to provide the information and resources you need.
For the most up-to-date information on vaccinations, visit mn.gov/covid19/vaccine.
There is new hope that one day soon we will have the pandemic under control; until then, please remain vigilant, continue to support one another and take pride in our community.
Ron Case
Mayor of Eden Prairie
