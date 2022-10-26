To the editor:

I am concerned that we all have a voice at the table, without fear or name calling. I feel that at the same time that schools are saying that they want to hear all voices, some within the school discourage voices that do not match their own. It is important that we expose children to a wide spectrum of thoughts, without adding political spin. Leadership and diversity of perspective is more important than ever, and I saw impeccable leadership from our school board member Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy.

Tags

Load comments