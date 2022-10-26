I am concerned that we all have a voice at the table, without fear or name calling. I feel that at the same time that schools are saying that they want to hear all voices, some within the school discourage voices that do not match their own. It is important that we expose children to a wide spectrum of thoughts, without adding political spin. Leadership and diversity of perspective is more important than ever, and I saw impeccable leadership from our school board member Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy.
DD made sure to address my concerns making sure that the voices of teachers, students, and parents were respected alike. When I reached out to him with concerns about the politicization in the school he was quick to respond to my call and lent his ear when I needed to vent. That access to the school board, as a parent, increased my confidence that everything was being done to ensure that all opinions are heard with a minimum of political spin.
He continued to advocate and promote academic excellence throughout the school, knowing that our teachers are some of the best and our students can open themselves to the spectrum of life that exists. Being a champion of all is something I admire in DD, it’s not easy to always be the positive one that makes it work, but DD has a way of bringing everyone into the spotlight for the great things they do. It is a no brainer for me and my family - we are voting DD for Eden Prairie school Board, because we need school board members that are accessible, champions for learning, and uniters. I believe in the same tenant that DD does, the similarities that unite us are greater than the differences that divide us.
I encourage you to go out and vote for Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy for Eden Prairie School Board on Nov. 8.
