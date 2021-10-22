To the editor:
Last March I called Lynette Dumalag, my Ward 2 representative on the St. Louis Park City Council, to invite her to a districtwide public meeting to listen to citizen concerns. Prior to issuing this invitation, I did not know my ward number or that Lynette was my representative. She said yes to my invitation, she came and she listened.
Since then, I have had several extended conversations with Lynette. Last month my wife and I invited her to our backyard to meet and greet our neighbors. She again showed up and enthusiastically engaged with us by listening, clearly answering our questions, stating her positions and seeking answers when she was unsure. A friend of mine who is a close watcher of the City Council observes that “Lynette asks the hard questions. She seeks the truth.“
As I have come to know Lynette, I am increasingly impressed by her life story, her professional work and nonprofit volunteer achievements, her commitment to St Louis Park and its people, and her policy positions especially on equity and inclusion, sustainable energy and affordable housing. She has continuously walked her talk. You can find out more at her website: www.lynetteforslp.com.
I urge all residents of Ward 2 to vote on or before Nov. 2 for Lynette Dumalag.
Jay Lindgren
St. Louis Park
