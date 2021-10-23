To the editor:
I am voting for Lynette Dumalag to continue serving as St. Louis Park Ward 2 council member. As editor of the Minikahda Vista Neighborhood newsletter, I have come to know Lynette personally and through the thoughtful and educational columns she writes for us.
This what I have learned:
Lynette is committed. She served on the city’s Vision 3.0 steering committee to set future goals and guidelines and on the Planning Commission as vice chair. She welcomes new ideas and sees challenges as opportunities. She is forthright and responds promptly to resident inquiries. She is focused on creating an inclusive and vibrant city.
Lynette is caring. She listens and is open to all viewpoints. Everyone matters. This is shown in her work, too, where as a commercial real estate broker she works with clients in the private, philanthropic/nonprofit and public sectors. She serves on several nonprofit boards, including Catholic Charities.
Lynette is competent. She learns organizational structure and works within it. She recently wrote about the St. Louis Park charter (the framework for our city government), explaining current discussion about the charter’s conflict-of-interest provisions. Lynette collaborates with residents and council members to accomplish goals. She is diligent and follows through with tasks.
Linda Jennings
St. Louis Park
