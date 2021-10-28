To the Editor:
After watching the debate over CRT continue in the races for Wayzata School Board continue, I felt the need to point out that this madness has been carefully orchestrated to tear our communities apart over something that does not exist. Critical race theory is not, and will never be, something taught at a grade school level. It is a complex and important subject that is exclusively in the realm of post-secondary education, yet it is being used as a tool to incite fear in white parents who are already afraid of discussing race in the classroom.
Our duty, as white parents – especially when we have white children – is to fight for these hard conversations, instead of running from them. I’ve heard lots of arguments from those who proudly proclaim to me they’re “anti-equity” or “anti-CRT” that talking about race somehow makes us feel more segregated, or make people of color feel more oppressed, and I strongly disagree. By not talking about systemic justice openly and honestly, we’re not making things better for everyone – we’re just proverbial ostriches sticking our heads in the sand. If we’re not engaging in this meaningful dialogue with our children from an early age, all we’re doing is perpetuating the inequities people of color face for another generation. When I see an anti-CRT sign in my neighborhood, it’s heartbreaking. All I can see it as is an admission that that family wants their kids to continue to benefit systemic advantages across the board. The “I Got Mine” attitude that is currently so pervasive in this country is not letting us live up to the ideals our Founding Fathers imagined when they challenged us to create a more perfect Union.
I would ask anyone who currently feels strongly about the discussion of race or equity in the classroom to look internally and ask themselves who they are really protecting by preventing these conversations from happening. Standing for equity is to give all children the appropriate tools they need for success, regardless of race, religion, socio-economic background, gender, identity, and so on. This means all children are protected – including your own. When we stand against equity, and narrowly focus on the racial aspect of it, the ugly underlying intention is laid bare.
Maddy Hague
Plymouth
