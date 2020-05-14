To the Editor:
The recent news about the state’s deficit presents a great opportunity for us as Minnesotans to change things. COVID-19 shows us each day how St. Louis Park pulls through these times by pulling together. Helping our neighbors, protecting front-line workers, singing in the streets to stay connected. We are pulling together across race, gender, immigration status – all of us.
But the richest 1% and the politicians who are indebted to them see this budget deficit and, rather than stepping up to pay their fair share, use this as a chance to talk about sacrifices and punish the people we depend on most: health providers, teachers, first responders and working people who drive the trucks, make school lunches and stock the shelves. We need to join together so that after this crisis, every one of us in St. Louis Park and throughout our state can care for our babies and elders, earn a livable wage for our work and do right for the people who protects us. We can do better.
Sue Budd
St. Louis Park
