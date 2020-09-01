To the Editor:
Ever been tremendously disappointed over an unfulfilled promise?
It happened to me.
Growing up in Minnetonka Mills during the 1960s was pretty idyllic. Me and my pals rode bikes, fished and hung out at the Mills Dairy Queen, but it wasn’t without an occasional stinging lesson.
Take the time I read an ad in Boys Life Magazine that showed a great picture of a toy soldier set up. It looked so good in the ad that I decided to send in my five bucks and wait 6-8 weeks for delivery. After week six, I would race to the mailbox everyday to see if my long awaited treasure had arrived. Finally on about week 8, I found a tiny box addressed to me. I thought, “Well, this can’t be it – this box is tiny.” My pal, Whitey, was with me that day and we ripped the thing open and discovered some of the cheesiest looking plastic junk I had ever seen. Whitey said, “Man, you got ripped off.” Lesson learned. Often what is promised far outdistances the reality.
Right now, Minnetonka voters are being asked by a group called Fair Vote Minnetonka to vote for something called ranked-choice voting. And the way I see it, it is nothing more than a confusing, expensive, unnecessary “solution” in search of a problem.
Minnetonka has long been known for clean municipal elections and there was a time when you never knew a City Council member’s party affiliations, but that is changing. The winds of change are sweeping through our national and local politics, insisting that everything must change. But, change to what?
Friends, don’t buy the slick marketing and hype created and funded by those who would have you believe that theirs is a better way, but it is not. It is a product of radical thinkers who wish to fundamentally change that which requires no changing. Don’t buy the ranked-choice voting hype only to be sadly disappointed and feeling ripped off. Vote “No” to ranked-choice voting on Nov. 3.
Bruce Schultz
Minnetonka
