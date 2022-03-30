Jennifer Carnahan, past chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, announced on March 14 that she is running for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat. She’ll be seeking to fill the seat of her recently deceased husband, Jim Hagedorn, whom she married in 2018. In her announcement, she states that she is “committed to continuing my husband’s legacy ... and serving the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District.”
I’m hoping Ms. Carnahan can clarify one matter, for the sake of the residents of both St. Louis Park and the First Minnesota Congressional District. That matter is the exact nature of her past and current residency.
After the Pledge of Allegiance eruption of July 8, 2019, at the St. Louis Park City Council meeting, Ms. Carnahan wrote to the letters section of this newspaper (July 25, 2019, edition). She stated that as a “newer resident” of St. Louis Park, she was disappointed in the council’s decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. By writing that letter, Ms. Carnahan took it upon herself to engage in discourse on a matter of importance to this city and to have an impact on her new-found residence.
However, that prompts this question: When did Ms. Carnahan’s allegiance turn from St. Louis Park back to the First Congressional District? After all, she had been married to Rep. Hagedorn since 2018. Or was she able to accomplish the seemingly Herculean task of engaging in St. Louis Park affairs, the affairs of the First Congressional District and those of the state Republican Party, all at the same time?
Ms. Carnahan may no longer be a resident of St. Louis Park. (If she is, then beware, First District voters!) However, perhaps some resident of St. Louis Park who happens to have inside knowledge of the workings of the Republican Party can enlighten us on this matter of Ms. Carnahan’s residency.
