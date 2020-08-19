To the Editor:
As Minneapolis goes, so does St. Louis Park. This is how I often view my St. Louis Park leader’s actions. A published document regarding the Aug. 10 St. Louis Park City Council meeting references the prior City Council meeting in which city staff were directed to begin working on processes to evaluate use of force and the structure of the St. Louis Park Police Department. I have it in an email received from my councilwoman, Rachel Harris, that while she does not support the defund the police idea, some if her colleagues do. This is reprehensible to me. I do not condone radical sympathizers to a socialist ideology. Government’s role is to first and foremost protect its citizens and uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. Grandstanding in this area is not acceptable to me. The St. Louis Park City Council should not engage with the defund-the-police political activists. St. Louis Park has lauded its community policing model repeatedly, and you will be hard-pressed to impress upon the citizens that systemic dangers exist in your city’s police department roles and structure. I urge others to voice their support for our amazing police officers and let the City Council know that you will not accept an attempt to defund our highly respected police department.
Amy McCutcheon
St. Louis Park
