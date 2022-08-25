To the editor:

I am writing in response to Greg Laden’s letter to the editor that was published in the Aug. 11 issue of the Sun Sailor. The author attempts to demonize and smear current Wayzata School Board Member Jay Hesby ahead of his reelection campaign. While I am no supporter of Hesby (I will not be voting for him in the upcoming election), I wholeheartedly support his right to express empathy with a parent’s concern over this district’s endorsed middle school reading material.

