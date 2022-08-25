I am writing in response to Greg Laden’s letter to the editor that was published in the Aug. 11 issue of the Sun Sailor. The author attempts to demonize and smear current Wayzata School Board Member Jay Hesby ahead of his reelection campaign. While I am no supporter of Hesby (I will not be voting for him in the upcoming election), I wholeheartedly support his right to express empathy with a parent’s concern over this district’s endorsed middle school reading material.
Hesby made a very mild (and constitutionally protected) comment, which I believe many district parents agree with, and Laden insinuates that he is somehow dangerous and supportive of the bullying of children battling issues of sexual identity. Even without having spoken to Hesby, I can confidently state that he is opposed to bullying for any and all reasons. Hesby’s comments can be heard firsthand on the Wayzata Public School’s YouTube channel in the video for the June 13 school board meeting. The discussion takes place from approximately 48:15-51:50.
I purport instead that Laden’s effort to silence respectfully dissenting opinions on issues of this importance is, in itself, a “policy of insensitivity and intolerance” (quoted from Laden’s own piece). Our district will be stronger when all voices are heard and diverse opinions are considered to adopt more creative solutions to parental concerns.
I hope that Hesby will not be bullied into silence. I encourage him and others to continue to express opinions, even when they differ, that lead to open and respectful discourse in our school district.
