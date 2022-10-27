To the Editor:

So maybe you’ve seen the printed materials in your mailbox? There’s no need to be swayed by candidates endorsed by organizations such as the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers (RTF). While endorsements are nice for candidates to get free marketing materials and have the information on their signage, the endorsement is still only given by a small group of constituents.

