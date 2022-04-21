Operating under the premise that we share the belief that “educators cannot teach and students cannot learn in climates marked by chaos and disruption,” it is perplexing why District 281 is not moving quicker to implement ALL programs offered by the Sandy Hook Promise organization.
In December, parents and community members emailed Superintendent David Engstrom and the Board of Education to express extreme disappointment, concern and sadness with the district’s discipline policies and asked for a community discussion. The email outlined specific incidents as well as general concerns over repeat disruptions in classes, extreme fights and repeat incidents of bullying. Despite conversations with local principals, nothing has changed.
Sandy Hook Promise programs are widely used by other districts across the country, FREE OF CHARGE, all encompassing in helping address, reduce AND prevent not only violence in schools, but also self harm, substance abuse and suicide prevention. Many community members have already expressed interest in helping the district implement these programs to help keep schools and communities safe.
One of the most impactful tools students and staff of District 281 could benefit from is the The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System. This would enable students, staff and families (as well as the broader 281 community) to anonymously report concerns 24/7/365 through an app, hotline, or website when they see or hear something that “isn’t right.” This tool requires a detailed plan, all based on the district’s preferences, with the seven-city police departments that make up our community.
Fights are happening within 281 schools. Educators have been assaulted by students and are asking for help. Repeat bullying is occurring. There was a shooting within a 281 school. These are ugly truths that must be addressed head on similarly to addressing flawed systems, including discipline within schools.
District 281 should not operate under the illusion that all is “fine” and produce a student handbook that allows for subjectiveness and offers no discipline consistently across the district.
After all, shouldn’t safe learning and working environments be a basic right of all students and staff within District 281?
